Elton John Contracts Potentially Deadly Bacterial Infection, Cancels Vegas Performances

Due to a serious illness, Elton John has had to cancel two months of performances in Las Vegas.

It has been reported that the "Rocket Man" singer became violently ill recently during his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, following a successful tour of South America. Upon returning to the United Kingdom, the 70-year-old musician spent two nights in intensive care, followed by an extended stay in the hospital.

According to a statement released by John, doctors have advised he spend time resting at home, seeing as infections of this type are both "rare and potentially deadly." Luckily, the singer-songwriter's medical team identified the infection quickly, which resulted in successful treatment. He is "expected to make a full and complete recovery."

Affected Vegas dates include "The Million Dollar Piano" performances at Caesars Palace throughout April and May, along with a concert on Saturday, May 6 in Bakersfield, California. John will return to work for his schedule of live shows in Twickenham, England, on Saturday, June 3.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," John said in the statement. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

All ticket holders for the canceled performances are eligible for a refund.

