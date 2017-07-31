Elon Musk Tweeted About Being Bipolar

Tech genius and startup czar Elon Musk recently tweeted to vent about his busy work life. When someone asked him about the ups and downs of his work, Musk tweeted:

The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress. Don't think people want to hear about the last two. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017





Someone then asked Musk if he was bipolar, to which he simply responded, “Yeah.” He quickly clarified by saying he was not medically diagnosed, and admitted that much of the stress is a byproduct of the numerous projects he has piled on himself.

Musk’s tweeting came on the heels of the much-hyped launch of Tesla’s new Model 3, the car company’s most ambitious and affordable model to date.

He closed out his Twitter venting session by again owning up to his exhausting workload:

If you buy a ticket to hell, it isn't fair to blame hell … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017





