Elmo Says ‘Hello’ to Adele, Wants to Perform a Duet

Sesame Street star Elmo appeared on Australia’s TV Show The Project and made an impassioned plea to his favorite Grammy Award-winning singer, Adele. The Muppet is currently in Australia to promote Sesame Street’s 47th year on the air.

The furry, red monster appealed to Adele, telling the artist, “Elmo loves you with all of Elmo’s heart.”

Elmo also sent out a series of tweets saying “hello” to the songstress.





Miss @Adele, Elmo's been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet? (We're both in Australia!) — Elmo (@elmo) March 8, 2017





He even proposed a possible duet of her chart-topping single “Rolling in the Deep,” and launched into a falsetto version of the song.

Check out the video above to listen to Elmo’s cover of Adele’s hit song, and judge for yourself whether a duet is in the cards.

Adele is currently touring in Australia through March 19. She concludes her world tour on July 2 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Watch Adele freak out when a mosquito interrupted her show:

