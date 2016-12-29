Ellen Pompeo and Husband Chris Ivery Welcome Baby No. 3

Ellen Pompeo has a new bundle of joy in her life!

The Grey's Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their third child together, ET can confirm.

"Family and baby are doing great," Pompeo's rep told ET on Thursday.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the name of the baby. "Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy," she wrote.

The couple, who wed in November 2007, are already parents to daughters Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while Sienna arrived via surrogate five years later.

The actress, who continues to be the reigning queen of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, opened up earlier this year about aging in Hollywood and embracing change.

"Everyone always talks about the bad side of aging," Pompeo revealed during a shoot with Philosophy for the brand's new #CoolAger campaign. "But aging is a gift, that not everybody is given the privilege of."

"Any woman knows -- the older we get, the more we're capable of," she added. "You have to embrace aging ... because nothing stays the same."

