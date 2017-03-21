Ellen DeGeneres Goes to Emergency Room After Dislocating Her Finger: ‘I Had 2 Glasses of Wine’

Ellen DeGeneres recalls the event that left her with a bum finger.

On Tuesday's episode of her daytime talk show, the 59-year-old TV star explains why she's wearing a small bandage on her left ring finger. "I broke my finger," she shares with the audience. "I know what you're thinking: 'How can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger?!' I'm not going to let this thing beat me. I am not!"

DeGeneres goes on to explain that upon coming home from a dinner party with wife Portia de Rossi, she tripped on a step and "fell into the door" after having had "two glasses of wine."

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

"It did something to my finger," she recounts while showing a photo of her injured hand. "I knew something was wrong."

Not missing a chance to make a joke, DeGeneres continues, "My first thought was: 'No big deal, Obamacare will cover this.' So, Portia drove me to the hospital, to the emergency room. When I got there, of course the receptionist had so many things for me to sign -- a picture for her nephew, a t-shirt for her."

The Emmy winner also shares a X-ray of her dislocated finger. "That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located," she quips. "It was just wrongly located is what it was."

"Do you know what they do when you dislocate your finger?" she continues. "It's very technical. What they do is they take the part that's dislocated and then they just snap it right back into place. You can see why they have to go to eight years of medical school."

DeGeneres isn't the only television host to injure a finger. Here's a look back at when The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon broke his "Jesus finger" in October 2015:

