Elle King Says She ‘Skipped Out’ on Her Wedding, Went to an Eagles of Death Metal Show Instead

Elle King was scheduled to marry her Scottish beau in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, but according to an Instagram post shared over the weekend, the songstress was on the other side of the country -- and the only love proclaimed was her love for rock and roll.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer posted a video on Saturday night from backstage at an Eagles of Death Metal show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington.

"Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock & Roll instead, so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F***ING DEATH METAL," King captioned the video, punctuating with many heavy metal hand sign emojis.

The 27-year-old singer teased a potential split from her fiancé, Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson, last month, when she shared a photo to Instagram with two of her girlfriends and captioned it, "All my single ladies."

