Elle King Admits to Being ‘High AF’ at Grammys: ‘Note to Self, Don’t Eat Pot Muffins Before’

To put it bluntly, Elle King was on another level at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

On Monday, the singer revealed she was “accidentally high AF” during music’s biggest night.

“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet,” King, 27, wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of herself during a red carpet interview.

At the star-studded soireé, King, who attended Sunday’s show with country star Dierks Bentley, exhibited flower power with her Teuta Matoshi gown and a Lirika Matoshi floral crown, which she now regrets choosing.

“Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F–KING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you,” the daughter of actor Rob Schneider captioned her second marijuana-referencing screengrab.

King was nominated for best country duo/group performance for her duet with Bentley, “Different for Girls.”

“I thought it would be a cool collaboration,” Bentley, 42, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “She’s who I wanted and I got her. It’s the perfect person with the right song. It’s not a standard country song. It took the right person to make it come alive, and she was the person so I got really lucky.”

King previously earned two nominations last year for “Ex’s & Oh’s” in the best rock song and best rock performance categories.