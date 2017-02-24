Elle Fanning Wishes Big Sis Dakota a Happy Birthday With a Sweet Throwback Video

Seriously, this birthday message is the sweetest. On Thursday night, Elle Fanning shared a throwback video in honor of her big sister’s 23rd birthday. In the video, a much younger Elle and Dakota Fanning perform a spirited rendition of the timeless classic “Santa Claus Lane” in what appears to be their family living room. “This video pretty much sums up our sisterhood. Copying you since the ‘Santa Claus Lane’ days,'” Elle wrote. “I love you and wish I was there to bring in your golden birthday with you!” (In case you’re wondering what a “golden birthday” is, it’s when you turn the same number of years as the day you were born: In Dakota’s case, that number is 23.) Elle, 18, added the hashtag #bootyshake, for obvious reasons.





While Dakota wears a demure turtleneck for the performance, Elle rocks out in a shiny pink crop top with ruffles on the straps. It’s pretty clear from the video that Elle hadn’t quite mastered the dance moves yet and was just trying to keep up with her older sibling, but that was precisely her point.

Meanwhile, Dakota celebrated her latest circle ’round the sun by creating a unicorn balloon creature. “This balloon kween (who I just made) encapsulates my birthday mood,” she shared, adding the hashtags “#goldenbirthday #23onthe23rdwudup.” In the snap, both Dakota and her new pal look pretty fierce.





But Dakota has shared some love for her little sister recently too. Last week she posted a candid snap of the pair hanging at the beach in Rodarte clothing, seemingly for a photo shoot. “SISTER (sorry my hair is in your face),” she wrote. Indeed, her hair is kind of covering Elle’s face, but Elle doesn’t seem to mind.





We can only hope that Dakota returns the favor and shares another video of the duo performing from childhood for Elle’s birthday later this spring that’s half as cute as this.

Happy birthday, Dakota Fanning, the best booty shaker in town.



