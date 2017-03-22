Elizabeth Olsen Is Reportedly Dating Indie Musician Robbie Arnett

It seems Elizabeth Olsen has a new singer/songwriter in her life.

The actress is dating indie artist Robbie Arnett, according to a new report from E! News. Olsen, 28, and Arnett were all smiles together as they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Monday.

Olsen’s rep could not be reached for comment.

Arnett is a vocalist in the indie pop quartet Milo Greene and an avid film fan, as seen on his personal Instagram account.

In fall 2014, the little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen broke off her engagement to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook after three years of dating.

