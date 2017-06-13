Eddie Vedder Recalls the Time Paul McCartney Hit Him

If you heard that either Paul MCartney or Eddie Vedder once punched the other in the face, you would probably think Vedder is the one who punched McCartney in the face. And you’d be wrong.

The Pearl Jam rocker said Tuesday, while spinning a set on SiriusXM’s new Beatles channel, that the man who once co-wrote songs like “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” once socked him in a hotel bar in Seattle.

McCartney, who’s 22 years Vedder’s senior, was reenacting the hit he gave to another man when he accidentally hit Vedder in the face. That original punch must have been a good one!

“He kind of was illustrating how he hit this guy, and when he did that, he shot out his left arm as if he was hitting this guy, and I was standing there, and I got hit!” Vedder, 52, explained. “He hit me. He didn’t quite pull back the punch, you see. So the story kept on, and it was a great, incredible personal story. I caught the end of it, but as I was listening, at the end of it, I was thinking, ‘Paul McCartney just hit me in the face, and it hurt!’”

Vedder remembered “tasting a bit of blood,” as McCartney, 74, quickly apologized.

It was “a great time in my life, actually, to be hit by Paul McCartney,” Vedder said. “And I remember it hurt for a few days. And I remember when it went away, when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind of missed it.”

At least Vedder got his own incredible story out of it.

