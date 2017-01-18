Ed Sheeran Talks Parenthood: ‘I Wanted to Be a Dad Like, Last Year, I’m Ready!’

Ed Sheeran has an unconventional approach to kid-proofing his house! The "Shape of You" singer sat down for his first in-depth interview since his year-long hiatus with Zane Lowe for Beats 1/Apple Music on Tuesday, where the topic of fatherhood came up.



After revealing that he built a pub in his new home that can only be accessed by an underground tunnel, Sheeran talked about the intentional architectural decision.



"The problem with my house at the moment is, if I have a house party, it's all in the house. And if I have kids, I still want to have mates around and have beers and stuff like that, so it's good to have something that's separate," the 25-year-old said of the isolated pub.



The British singer-songwriter insisted, "Me and my wife will take turns [watching the kids]."



When Lowe asked if Sheeran was looking forward to being a father, he enthusiastically replied, "Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."



Sheeran also noted that he plans to take some time off to help raise his children.



"When they hit four or five and start primary school, I'm just out," he said. "I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me. I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down."



Sheeran has been dating Cherry Seaborn for almost two years now, and the pair currently live together.



"This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly," Sheeran said of the romance. "I've always got into relationships very passionate – I'm a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f**k up. And I'm like, 'Oh, what happened?' But it's because I had no time to put into someone."



The romantic singer also said that Seaborn was part of his reason behind taking a year off.



"So the catalyst for taking a year off was also the fact that my partner, she quit her job in New York," he explained. "We were basically like, 'Let's both quit our jobs and let's have a year off forming a tight bond and a relationship.' So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together… We're very, very strong. I've never been happier. I've never been more comfortable. I've never been more inspired. I sort of feel like everything's falling into place because I've given it time."



The GRAMMY winner is currently preparing to release his album ÷ on March 3. For more on Sheeran's new music, watch the clip below!

