Ed Sheeran Makes a Surprise Cameo in Game of Thrones Premiere — and Fans Are Going Nuts

Fans are thinking out loud (on social media) about Ed Sheeran‘s appearance in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones.

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer made a cameo in the season 7 premiere Sunday night, performing a folksy campfire song before breaking bread with Maisie Williams‘ Arya Stark.

The scene came halfway through the episode when Arya crossed paths with Sheeran (whose character is simply listed as “Man #1” and called simply “Ed”) and a gang of wayward soldiers in the woods. She complimented his singing and sat down for a warm meal with the men, exchanging a few short lines with Sheeran.

From what is heard in the sequence, the lyrics sound like they could be Sheeran’s next hit:

“He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O’er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman’s sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman’s kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman’s hands are warm.”

guess the cats out the bag... https://t.co/9GCDUp9HPN — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 12, 2017

“That’s a pretty song,” Arya said to Sheeran’s character, to which he responded, “It’s a new one.”

News broke of the cameo in March when GoT creators discussed the casting choice at a South By Southwest panel, saying they’d tried for years to bring the Grammy-winner on the show for Williams, a Sheeran superfan.

This isn’t his first foray into acting, however; Sheeran had a five-episode arc on FX’s The Bastard Executioner, a 2015 medieval drama series that also starred Katey Sagal and Stephen Moyer.

Fans weighed in on social media shortly after Sheeran showed up in the highly anticipated episode.

If Arya kills Ed Sheeran it'll be worth it — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's going to meet Brandon Stark and be like "when your legs don't work like they used to before" ????. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall — Petty La Pew (@BingNiceNEZ) July 17, 2017

Goddamn Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros. #GameOfThrones — Ica (@msjessicagail) July 17, 2017

Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance #gameofthrones — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017

There’s no word on if Sheeran’s character will pop up again this season, but judging by the series’ fatality track record, the odds of survival are not in his favor.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.