Ed Sheeran Is Brought to Tears During His Trip to Liberia for Red Nose Day

Ed Sheeran just wrote about his trip to Liberia with Red Nose Day, a fundraising campaign to raise money for children in need. The singer visited the township of West Point, which is the largest and most dangerous slum in the capital of Monrovia. He documented his trip for the BBC and said, “There are hundreds of thousands of people crammed into West Point, most of them living in squalor, so getting an education is a privilege and not something all of the kids get to do.”

Peaches, a 12-year-old girl, got to sing with the Grammy winner. Ed was brought to tears after he learned that Peaches’s father passed away from Ebola, and as a result she had to drop out of school to work and make money for her family.

One positive thing Ed learned, though, was that despite living in one of the poorest places on Earth, the children weren’t going to let their circumstances hold them back. Many of them even said they wanted to be doctors, teachers, or politicians when they grow up.

Chris Pratt talks about body-shaming:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: