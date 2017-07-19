Ed Sheeran Explains Leaving Twitter After His ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo Was ‘Just a Coincidence’

Ed Sheeran did not leave Twitter because people were mean to him about Game of Thrones.

The "Shape of You" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain that his conscious uncoupling with the character-limited social media platform has been in the works for awhile and that the fact that he briefly took down his account following his cameo in the HBO juggernaut's premiere was purely coincidental.

"Last i'll say on this," the 26-year-old artist wrote. "I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f**kin' awesome."

"Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want," he added. "Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together."

If the Sheeran-Twitter drama keeps up, it will be befitting of a long-running fantastical drama series of its own. Earlier this month, Sheeran told his Instagram followers that he wasn't "quitting anything" after a Sun article quoted him saying he'd "come off Twitter completely" after receiving hateful messages from Lady Gaga fans.

As Sheeran explained, "I'm just not reading anything."

You do you, Ed.

