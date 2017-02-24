Ed Sheeran Bonded With Katy Perry By Sniffing Her Armpit (And Losing At the Grammys)

When did Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran become such BFFs? Katy was in London this week to perform at the Brit Awards, which is the British equivalent to the Grammys. And while doing a BBC Radio 1 appearance the morning before the show, Ed Sheeran crashed her interview. Katy greeted him by giving him the finger and saying, “Thanks … for keeping me off the No. 1 spot. Thanks. Oh, you’re so approachable. Oh, you’re everyone’s best friend. Oh, you’re so great.”

Katy and Ed then shared the story of how they first bonded over losing at the Grammys. Katy has never won a Grammy despite 13 nominations; Ed has won twice and been nominated 11 times. Ed said, “I lose every single year … and Katy came up and was like, ‘It’s all right, I’ve lost 13. Smell my armpit.”

Does an armpit sniff make them best friends? Or are they just friendly competitors? Right now, Ed’s song “Shape of You” is No. 1. on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, while Katy Perry’s brand-new “Chained to the Rhythm” is sitting at No. 4. Katy, it seems, was fully aware of this fact when she said, “I have a new song and so does Ed, but Ed’s doing really well — I know the numbers — so buy mine.”

