The Eagles Sue Hotel for — You Guessed It — Being Named Hotel California

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit against a hotel in Todos Santos, Mexico, named Hotel California.

The legendary rock band accused the owners of the Baja California hotel of using the name of their hit song without permission.

Reuters reported that the Eagles claimed that the property has falsely led consumers to believe that it is affiliated with the band. Allegedly, the hotel plays the band’s songs over its PA system and sells shirts that suggest the property was the inspiration for the song.

According to court documents, the Todos Santos hotel opened in 1950 and originally used the name Hotel California. The property went through a series of name changes over the years. In 2001, new owners took over and decided to use the original name again.

“Hotel California” was the title track of the Eagles’ 1976 album. The lawsuit claims the song name is the essence of the band itself.

Matt Bomer is opening up about coming out to his family:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: