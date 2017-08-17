Dylan Sprouse Responds to Claims He Cheated on His Girlfriend: 'This Is Complicated'

Dylan Sprouse has addressed allegations that he cheated on his longtime model girlfriend, Dayna Frazer.

Last week, Dayna shared a crying selfie on her Instagram Stories, writing, "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol." The former couple -- who had been dating since 2014 -- has also deleted all pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts. Dylan, 25, responded to the cheating claims on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star wrote. "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."

"This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am," he continued. "And that is all."

ET has reached out to reps for comment.

Earlier this month, Dylan announced his return to acting after a six-year hiatus. The former Disney Channel star has a new role is in the upcoming indie film, Carte Blanche, and his twin brother -- Riverdale star Cole Sprouse -- hilariously razzed him about it.

"Hey can you return my f**king t-shirts too?" Cole tweeted alongside the news.

ET spoke with Cole's Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich -- who plays his father on the CW hit -- last week, where he dished on Cole and actress Lili Reinhart's "great chemistry." The attractive pair is rumored to be have taken their on-screen romance off-screen as well.

