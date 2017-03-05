Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Can't Contain His Excitement While Hanging With WWE Stars -- See the Pics!

Dwayne Johnson is embracing his roots!

The 44-year-old action star brought it back to where it all started while hanging with WWE stars on Saturday.

"Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words," he captioned a pic with Bayley, before catching up with Samoa Joe, Enzo Amore, and Charlotte Flair at the event backstage.

Johnson gained mainstream fame as WWE wrestler in the later '90s, and was the first third-generation wrestler in the history of the WWF. The father of two returned to wrestling part-time from 2011 to 2013, and continues to make appearances for the company after his 17 championship reigns.

While the actor has kept his WWE muscles, these days, he's using them to pick up his 1-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

