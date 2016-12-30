Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Dad a Car for Christmas and Tells Amazing Story About His Rough Childhood

The Sexiest Man Alive might also be the Best Son Alive.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his dad, former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, with a new car for Christmas.

The Baywatch star posted a pic with his dad and the new ride on Instagram, but the sweetest thing about the post wasn’t the gift this time.

Describing his dad as a “minimalist” who “never asks me for much,” Johnson went on to tell an incredible and sad story from his dad’s past. “Crazy story, my dad’s dad died when he was 13yrs old. That Christmas, my dad’s mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey,” Johnson revealed.

“My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I’ll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice,” he continued.

When the cops arrived, Johnson said his mother was given an ultimatum: either her son stays, or the new boyfriend stays. “In front of the entire family, my dad’s mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless.”

The incident happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954, according to Johnson, who wrote of his father, “He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now. I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought though it and still made something of himself.”

His dad’s toughness wasn’t always easy for Johnson to handle as a kid. When they trained together, he said his dad often told him, “If you’re gonna throw up, go outside. And if you’re gonna cry, then go home to your mother.”

While he said he “hated it” growing up, he now embraces the tough love. “Made a man outta me. Without pissing on my turkey,” he joked.

The note was signed #DwantaClaus.