Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Announce 2020 Presidential Ticket in ‘SNL’ Season Finale Monologue

Dwayne Johnson is "officially" running for president, and he used his monologue as the host of the Saturday Night Live season finale over the weekend to sharing the big news.

Joined on stage by Alec Baldwin – who just finished playing Trump in the show's cold open – the 17-time host welcomed Johnson into SNL's Five Timer's Club with one of the iconic smoking jackets, and the action star celebrated by announcing his candidacy -- and even chose a running mate.

NEWS: Dwayne Johnson Hints at a Presidential Run, Reveals How He Would Lead the Country

"He's already in the Five Timers Club, and like me he's very well liked," Johnson teased, leading Baldwin to believe he'd been selected. "He's charming, universally adored by almost every human alive… Mr. Tom Hanks!"

Hanks walked out, rocking a Five Timers Club smoking jacket as well, and graciously accepted the appointment, leaving Baldwin dejected. Johnson and Hanks quickly got down to brass tacks to discuss their political platform and why they'd be good candidates.

"In the past, I never would have considered running for president. I didn't think I was qualified at all," the Jumanji star shared. "But now I'm actually worried I'm too qualified."

WATCH: Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Bids 'SNL' Farewell With Some Help From Scarlett Johansson and the Trump Team

"Well, the truth is, America needs us," Hanks replied. "No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for two things!"

"Pizza and us," Johnson declared.

Hanks explained how, together, they would be 100 percent of the vote, because he would bring in the senior citizen vote – since he fought in World War II "in like 10 different movies" – while Johnson said he'd get the minority vote because "everyone just assumes that I'm whatever they are."

Additionally, Hanks could use his gravitas to help the country through times of turmoil while Johnson has just authoritative personality that could help America through a natural disaster, like "if California splits off and falls into the ocean."

NEWS: Katy Perry Joining Dwayne Johnson to Close Out 'Saturday Night Live's' Successful Season 42

The pair finally solidified their campaign by unfurling a massive "Johnson Hanks 2020" banner amid a rain of red, white and blue confetti.

Recently, Johnson opened up to ET about his stated interest in running for president, and the positive feedback he's received.

"What has been so flattering over the past week -- and really humbling and very eye-opening -- is the amount of American people who actually want to see this happen," he shared. Check out the video below to hear more.

Related Articles