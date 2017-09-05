Dwayne Johnson Meets Young Hero Who Saved His Drowning Brother's Life -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

The actor met a young hero who copied his screen moves to save his brother's life.

Ain’t no better reward for a kid than all-you-can-eat chocolate!

Dwayne Johnson treated young hero Jacob O’Connor and his family to some behind-the-scenes fun and plenty of candy on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his upcoming film, Skyscraper.

Jacob, who is 10, made headlines when he rescued his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, after discovering the toddler face down in a swimming pool. After spotting the young boy’s shoe floating in the water, Jacob pulled him to safety and performed compressions -- just as he had watched Johnson’s character do in the film San Andreas a week earlier.

“The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene,” the Michigan youngster told The Washington Post. “And that’s when I started doing the compressions.”

Dylan’s heart reportedly started pumping within a minute and he has fully recovered. To celebrate, Jacob and his other brother, Gavin, were treated to a trip to Canada to meet with Johnson.

“I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor,” Johnson captioned a photo showing him about to embrace his smiling fan. “I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. ]]>😂🤙🏾