Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Ditches Pants, Shows Off Hulking Hamstrings After Insane Workout

Dwayne Johnson has clearly never skipped a leg day!

It's no secret that "The Rock" is clearly built as his nickname would suggest, but it's still jarring to see the Ballers star's chiseled physique up close and personal, as his Instagram followers did on Sunday when the 45-year-old actor shared an intense post-workout pic, writing, "We got crazy and hard core trained legs (my personal fav) this weekend. Had fun."

"Got after it like f*cking animals... the big furry kind," Johnson added. "Another one in the books. Grateful. #HardestWorkersInTheRoom."

And, just for clarification, Johnson added that the exercise did not take place in a partial birthday suit.

"And to answer all your comments, I'm not training naked. I'm wearing thick compression training shorts that hike up my quads when they get pumped. I may be a stone cold freak, but I ain't freaky,😂💀" he hilariously wrote.

Have a swole Fourth of July, Dwayne.

Meanwhile, if the actor follows through on his "campaign" to be the next commander-in-chief come 2020, we could be swearing in the bulkiest president ever.

