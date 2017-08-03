'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Tom Wopat Arrested for Indecent Assault

Tom Wopat, pictured in 2014, has been arrested. (Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage)

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on the “Dukes of Hazzard,” has been arrested for indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts … TMZ has learned.

Wopat was in Waltham, Mass starring in a play — a production of “42nd Street.” We’re told the alleged victim is a woman connected with the production, and the incident involved Wopat allegedly putting his hands down her pants.

According to law enforcement … police arrested 65-year-old Wopat Wednesday afternoon at the home where he’s staying in Waltham, and cops found a small amount of cocaine on him.

The indecent assault and battery is a felony. The coke possession is a misdemeanor. Wopat’s being arraigned Thursday.

We’ve reached out to his rep … so far, no word back. The play is supposed to open Thursday night.

Tonight is Tom's opening night of 42nd at @ReagleMusicThtr in Waltham, MA. Don’t miss your chance to see it! https://t.co/r7sKDkV9vP pic.twitter.com/HgZU2jfelU — Tom Wopat (@wopatofficial) August 3, 2017









