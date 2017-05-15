Drew Barrymore Honors Ex-Husband Will Kopelman on Mother’s Day: ‘We Have Happy Unorthodox Union’

Drew Barrymore loves being a mom and loves her "unorthodox" family! The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate motherhood and the many women (and men) in her life.



Though it was Mother's Day, Barrymore took a minute to honor the father of her children. The exes posed together in a sweet photo.





"Mother's Day. Father is awesome and we have happy unorthodox union. And let's honor the dad's today too. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY," Barrymore wrote.



The mother of two also wanted to honor her little ones.

"Mother's Day! This was a shoot for @flowerbeauty photographed by @lachlanbailey years ago and I had it framed for @cocokopelman #lovethismoment#meandmygirl #olivemylove," she captioned a black and white photo of herself kissing her 4-year-old daughter Olive.



She also shared a pic of Olive's Mother's Day gift to her, an adorably painted potted plant.



"My Mother's Day gift from Olive. She planted a tree for me and painted the pot. #myheartmelts," she wrote.

But Barrymore's youngest daughter, 3-year-old Frankie also got some love, in a sunlit portrait, which the Netflix star captioned, "My girl Frankie. Such a proud mom. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY."

Barrymore also spent time with her former mother-in-law, Coco Kopelman, and sister-in-law, Jill Kargman, which her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, captured in a pic.



"The moms and loves of my life. @jillkargman @cocokopelman#HAPPYMOTHERSDAY photo by@willkopelman," Barrymore wrote.

In addition to her close-knit family unit, Barrymore also spent time with her own mother, whom she was estranged from at an early age.



"Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day!" she captioned a selfie with her mom, Jaid Barrymore.

She also posted a pic of herself at the grave of her great grandmother, writing, "At my great mothers grave. Georgiana Drew Barrymore#mothersday #honorthelegacy."

