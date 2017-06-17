Drew Barrymore Is Dating David Hutchinson, Source Says

Looks like Drew Barrymore may have found a new man!

A source close to the Santa Clarita Diet star tells ET that she's been dating businessman David Hutchinson for nine months.

Hutchinson is the senior vice president of Maesa, the company that makes Barrymore's Flower Beauty products. Barrymore founded the brand in 2013.

The two first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when Barrymore tagged Hutchinson in a few of her captions on Instagram. The first featured a blurry shot of Barrymore hanging out with her close pal Zanna Roberts Rassi and was captioned, "The sign of a good night and #sistersinbeauty @zannarassi@mazdackrassi @davidjhutchinson #groomingsisters #lovebeingagirl."

The second was a photo of Barrymore and another one of her friends showing off their new Clare Vivier bags. According to the caption, Hutchison was their photographer.

"We ❤Clare V. @drewbarrymore and @sweetbuns liaison," the 42-year-old actress wrote. "@crystalmeers @davidjhutchinson."

The news comes less than a week after the two reportedly took a trip to Palm Springs together for a wedding. Page Six reports that they were also spotted together at Cheeky's restaurant.

This marks Barrymore's first relationship since filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, last July after nearly four years of marriage. Back in February, the mother of two was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she got candid on the highs and lows of going through a divorce.

-- Reporting by Jennifer Peros

