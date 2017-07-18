Drake Still Has ‘Degrassi’ Money Rolling In

Fortunately for Drake, everyone loves him these days, which helps keep his rap career strong enough that he doesn’t have to rely on royalties from his time on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” However, that doesn’t mean he won’t accept money that’s owed to him.

On Drake’s Instagram, he recently shared a photo of a royalty check from Degrassi. The check reveals he made a whopping $8.25 from the last pay period. He captioned the photo “Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…” Of course, he added emojis of cash and bags of coins because how can you not?





Drake was introduced to the world, or at least to Canada, when he played wheelchair-bound Jimmy Brooks on the long-running teen drama from 2001 to 2007. Though Drake hasn’t appeared on the show in almost a decade, that doesn’t stop those royalty checks from rolling in.

Forbes estimated Drake’s net worth to be a staggering $90 million, making him the fifth wealthiest hip-hop artist in the world. Who knows? Maybe a couple more checks for $8.25 will help push him up the list.

