Drake Slams Reports He Asked a Woman to Remove Hijab: ‘I Would Never Make a Disrespectful Comment Like That’

Drake is setting the record straight.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Friday to slam reports claiming that he asked a woman to remove her hijab at one of his concerts.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Drake Has 'Fizzled,' Source Says: 'Who Knows What Will Happen in the Future'

"I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me," Drake wrote alongside an image of himself performing on stage.

"At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans," he continued. "I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.

RELATED: Drake Teases Return to Acting, Says He 'Got High for the First Time' Right Before His 'Degrassi' Audition

"I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us," Drake concluded.

Just last week, the "Hotline Bling" rapper interrupted his concert to call out all the "bullsh*t" going on in the world."

"Tonight, my proudest moment isn't selling tickets or having people sing my songs," he said during his London concert on Sunday." My proudest moment… if you take a look around this room, you'll see people of all races and all places. If you think one man can tear this world apart, you're out of your motherf**king mind. It's on us to keep this sh*t togher. F**k that, man."

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Instagram Message About 'Timing' as Drake Hangs With Donald Glover

Related Articles