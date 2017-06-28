Drake and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Just Friends: ‘They Are Not Dating,’ Source Says

Friends can do red carpets together, too!

Despite the dating rumors that swirled after Drake attended Sunday night's NBA Awards with sports reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, a source tells ET that the two are totally platonic.

According to the source, "Rosalyn and Drake have been friends for a couple years. Rosalyn is a reporter with the NBA and Drake is obviously around the NBA a lot. They met through mutual friends. They went to the NBA Awards as just friends. They are not dating."

The source adds that Gold-Onwude did not go to the awards show after-party with the More Life artist.

So, for now it would seem that Drake is saving his "One Dance" for someone else.

At least this gives us a chance to recall the 30-year-old musician's fling with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year!

Reporting by Jennifer Peros.

