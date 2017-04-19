Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Other Celebs Who Have Been Burglarized in 2017

It seems like Hollywood has suffered a wave of home burglaries this year … and it’s only April.

Most recently, Drake‘s house in Hidden Hills, Calif., had an unannounced visitor. Police found a 24-year-old female inside a room with opened bottles of Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water. The woman was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Nicki Minaj was also a victim of burglary this year. Her L.A. mansion was broken into and trashed while she was out of town. Suspects stole approximately $175,000 worth of jewelry and other items.

A couple of weeks later, it was singer Alanis Morissette‘s L.A. home in Brentwood. Burglars took her safe containing $2 million in jewelry and other valuables.

Actor-model Fabio had a similar incident when his home was burglarized. Thieves also stole his safe, and he lost about $200,000 in watches and gold coins.

In March, Emmy Rossum‘s jewels were taken from her home. The LAPD said the suspects got away with $150,000 worth of items. Rossum tweeted her gratitude to the cops for investigating the crime.

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017





Kendall Jenner‘s Hollywood Hills home was targeted as well. Thieves stole up to $200,000 worth of the model’s belongings.

Why does Ewan McGregor love spanx?



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Melissa Etheridge: ‘I’d Much Rather Have a Smoke With My Grown Kids Than a Drink’

• Jim Carrey Joins the Crazy-Man Beard Club

• Jessica Simpson’s Family Photos: Party of Four!