Drake Got a Second Tattoo of Sade Because He’s Totally Obsessed With Her

Rapper Drake has amassed an impressive collection of tattoos on his body over the years. There’s the flower tattoo that he got to celebrate his album More Life and the one of a black bottle of Drakkar Noir on his arm.





But the Toronto native seems to have an obsession with one person in particular — English singer and songwriter Sade. Drizzy recently opted to get another tattoo of the “Smooth Operator” songstress that sits on his torso, above the earlier one he got of her.





While Drake is known to get tattoos of people he admires, the “Smooth Operator” singer is the only person that holds the distinction of having two tattoos inked on Drake’s body.

It’s safe to say that Drake clearly shares “no ordinary love” for Sade. In March, the “Hotline Bling” singer hung out with Sade and captioned a photo “two very important ladies in my life,” alongside his mother. The following day, he posted another photo on Instagram of the two backstage.









Drake has long admired Sade, and he tried to collaborate with her on his 2010 album Thank Me Later. While the collaboration never materialized, Drake did sample her song “I Will Be Your Friend” on his “Free Spirit” track featuring Rick Ross.

The feeling also seems mutual, as Sade sent the rapper a framed photo of her “Babyfather” artwork when he turned 30. She wrote, “The 24th of October 1986 was a good day… Shine on, Drake. Love Sade.”

