Drake Crashes His Cousin’s Prom, Is the Best Third Wheel Ever

Drake is changing the prom chaperone game.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper flew to Memphis, Tennessee, over the weekend to crash a very important party -- his cousin Jalaah Moore's senior prom!

WATCH: Nicki Minaj's Super Sexy, NSFW 'No Frauds' Video Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne

And Drake made sure his cousin and her date rolled up to prom in style -- shelling out for their custom matching outfits, a white Rolls Royce to get them there, and an after-party for Jalaah and 400 of her closest friends at the Hard Rock Café, according to TMZ.

Drake and Jalaah both shared photos of the night to social media.

Drake last night in Memphis going to prom with his cousin 💝 pic.twitter.com/F5g4LNSvLR — Drake (@DrakeBible_) May 14, 2017

NEWS:Drake's Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Steals Rapper's Soda and Water

The 30-year-old Canadian didn't perform at the prom, but we bet he was probably center of attention anyway!

Drake suffered a break-in at his Los Angeles home recently, allegedly by a thirsty fan who stole nothing but a few sodas. Get up to date on the burglary in the video below.

Related Articles