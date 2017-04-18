Drake’s Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Steals Rapper’s Soda and Water

It appears a thirsty burglar broke into Drake's home in Hidden Hills, California.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tells ET that on April 3, one of the 30-year-old rapper's employees called to report that a woman had broken into the Hidden Hills estate, though authorities note that there were no signs of forced entry. Police arrested a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, South Carolina, for felony residential burglary. Police also tell ET that the woman, Mesha Collins, allegedly "consumed a Sprite, a Fiji water and a Pepsi" while in the house.

Collins is currently being held on $100,000 bail, and she has yet to be released. Her next scheduled court date is for April 19.

Drake isn't the first celebrity to have his California home burglarized recently, leading some to believe that there's a new Bling Ring in town. Kendall Jenner, Emmy Rossum, Alanis Morissette, Cesar Millan and Nicki Minaj's houses were also broken into this year, as well as Kevin Hart's home last June.

In February, an estimated $175,000 worth of jewelry went missing from Minaj's residence. Here are more details on that burglary:

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

