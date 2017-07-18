Donald Trump Wears a Lot of Hats, Literally
Usually when someone says that President Trump wears a lot of hats, they mean he has a lot of jobs. After all, he ultimately runs every aspect of our country.
But some deep digging has revealed that Trump has always worn a lot of hats — literally speaking. Despite a luscious coif of blond locks that already seem hatlike to some, Trump’s interest in headwear extends back decades — and includes a range of looks beyond the ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” cap.
The “Made in America” Stetson
On July 17, Trump donned a customized Stetson to celebrate the White House’s recent “Made in America” initiative.
The gold construction cap
Gotta protect that hair somehow, right? For a real estate tycoon and a lover of all things gaudy, of course Donald Trump would rock a gold hard hat. The special number was given to him by construction workers at the Trump Palace in 1990.
The blonde wig
Trump’s natural hair can often seem wiglike, but in 2007 he rocked a terrific look for Woody Johnson’s Wig Out party.
The Sia
Yes, a wig is not technically a hat, but when singer Sia is involved, it’s on a whole new level. Trump wore the voluminous piece while hosting SNL in 2015.
The yacht captain cap
Overflowing in preppy pastels (cream jacket, blue pants, pink polo), Trump’s yachting cap really ties the whole look together. Also featured, ex-wife Marla Maples.
The Olympian
For the 2004 Athens Games, Trump was one of the celebrities to carry the Olympic torch through New York City.
The party hat
It might not be his best look (don’t they have party caps in bigger sizes?), but it was for a good cause. Trump appeared at a 2002 benefit event for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
The full-on farmer hat
These days, it’s rare to find Donald Trump not in a suit. But in 2005 at the Emmys, some charming producer persuaded him to wear not only denim overalls but also a straw hat. What followed was a truly unique rendition of the Green Acres theme song alongside Megan Mullally. Trump ended by pecking the Will & Grace star on her cheek.
The miner hat
While he was only a presidential candidate, Trump put on a miner’s hard hat (and two thumbs up) to show his support for those in the coal industry.
The yarmulke
Trump wore a yarmulke during his recent visit to Israel. Here he is visiting the Western Wall in May.
The Old Faithful
#MAGA.
