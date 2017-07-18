Donald Trump Wears a Lot of Hats, Literally

Usually when someone says that President Trump wears a lot of hats, they mean he has a lot of jobs. After all, he ultimately runs every aspect of our country.

But some deep digging has revealed that Trump has always worn a lot of hats — literally speaking. Despite a luscious coif of blond locks that already seem hatlike to some, Trump’s interest in headwear extends back decades — and includes a range of looks beyond the ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” cap.

The “Made in America” Stetson

President Trump goes full cowboy. (Photo: AP Images) More

On July 17, Trump donned a customized Stetson to celebrate the White House’s recent “Made in America” initiative.

The gold construction cap

Trump sporting a gold hard hat in 1990. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Gotta protect that hair somehow, right? For a real estate tycoon and a lover of all things gaudy, of course Donald Trump would rock a gold hard hat. The special number was given to him by construction workers at the Trump Palace in 1990.

The blonde wig

Trump at a wig-themed party in 2007. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Trump’s natural hair can often seem wiglike, but in 2007 he rocked a terrific look for Woody Johnson’s Wig Out party.

The Sia

Trump alongside singer Sia and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Yes, a wig is not technically a hat, but when singer Sia is involved, it’s on a whole new level. Trump wore the voluminous piece while hosting SNL in 2015.

The yacht captain cap

Trump in yacht attire with ex-wife Marla Maples (Photo: WireImage) More

