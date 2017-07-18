Donald Trump Wears a Lot of Hats, Literally

Yahoo Celebrity

Usually when someone says that President Trump wears a lot of hats, they mean he has a lot of jobs. After all, he ultimately runs every aspect of our country.

But some deep digging has revealed that Trump has always worn a lot of hats — literally speaking. Despite a luscious coif of blond locks that already seem hatlike to some, Trump’s interest in headwear extends back decades — and includes a range of looks beyond the ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” cap.

The “Made in America” Stetson

President Trump goes full cowboy. (Photo: AP Images)

On July 17, Trump donned a customized Stetson to celebrate the White House’s recent “Made in America” initiative.

The gold construction cap

Trump sporting a gold hard hat in 1990. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gotta protect that hair somehow, right? For a real estate tycoon and a lover of all things gaudy, of course Donald Trump would rock a gold hard hat. The special number was given to him by construction workers at the Trump Palace in 1990.

The blonde wig

Trump at a wig-themed party in 2007. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump’s natural hair can often seem wiglike, but in 2007 he rocked a terrific look for Woody Johnson’s Wig Out party.

The Sia

Trump alongside singer Sia and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Yes, a wig is not technically a hat, but when singer Sia is involved, it’s on a whole new level. Trump wore the voluminous piece while hosting SNL in 2015.

The yacht captain cap

Trump in yacht attire with ex-wife Marla Maples (Photo: WireImage)

Overflowing in preppy pastels (cream jacket, blue pants, pink polo), Trump’s yachting cap really ties the whole look together. Also featured, ex-wife Marla Maples.

The Olympian

Jogging with the Olympic torch for the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece. (Photo: Getty Images)

For the 2004 Athens Games, Trump was one of the celebrities to carry the Olympic torch through New York City.

The party hat

Trump at a children’s benefit event in 2002. (Photo: Getty Images)

It might not be his best look (don’t they have party caps in bigger sizes?), but it was for a good cause. Trump appeared at a 2002 benefit event for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

The full-on farmer hat

These days, it’s rare to find Donald Trump not in a suit. But in 2005 at the Emmys, some charming producer persuaded him to wear not only denim overalls but also a straw hat. What followed was a truly unique rendition of the Green Acres theme song alongside Megan Mullally. Trump ended by pecking the Will & Grace star on her cheek.

The miner hat

Presidential candidate Trump at a rally. (Photo: Getty Images)

While he was only a presidential candidate, Trump put on a miner’s hard hat (and two thumbs up) to show his support for those in the coal industry.

The yarmulke

Trump at the Western Wall in Israel. (Photo: AP Images)

Trump wore a yarmulke during his recent visit to Israel. Here he is visiting the Western Wall in May.

The Old Faithful

Trump wearing his signature headwear. (Photo: AP Images)

#MAGA.

In other entertainment news, Mark Hamill read some Trump tweets in his Joker voice:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: