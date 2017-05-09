Is Donald Trump a Taylor Swift Fan? An Old Video Suggests That's a ‘Yes’

The interesting, and brief, evidence comes courtesy of first lady Melania Trump, who uploaded the video below to her verified Facebook page on Dec. 21, 2014. The 20-second clip shows her husband driving with their son, Barron, in the passenger seat. It is totally quiet except for one thing — the anthemic pop of Swift’s “Blank Space.”

Swift’s megahit album 1989 had been released two months earlier and was unavoidable on the radio. At the time, Trump had not yet announced his candidacy for president. But he had previously praised Swift on two occasions — via Twitter, of course.

@taylorswift13 Thanks for the beautiful picture— you are fantastic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2012





Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012





It’s unclear what picture Trump is referring to. But one thing is clear: This isn’t a reciprocated friendship. Swift has never replied to, or mentioned, Trump on Twitter.

