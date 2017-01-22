Donald Trump Responds to Women’s Marches: ‘Celebs Hurt Cause Badly’

Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, and Madonna at the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

Massive crowds of women across the country participated in various Women’s Marches on Saturday to protest the election of Donald Trump, and now the 45th president has responded to their efforts.

Using his personal Twitter account — rather than the official @POTUS account — the 70-year-old business mogul questioned if the protesters had voted in November’s election.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote?” he wrote on Sunday morning. “Celebs hurt cause badly.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Less than two hours later, Trump added a less fiery tweet that said he acknowledged citizens’ right to protest, a right protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy,” he said. “Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Although Trump received the necessary amount of electoral votes needed to clinch the election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65.8 million votes on Nov. 8 while Trump obtained 63 million, according to CNN.

In the midst of the massive protests, which dwarfed Trump’s inauguration crowd numbers according to crowd scientists, First Daughter Ivanka Trump shared a more unifying message — although she didn’t address the protests directly.

“Very proud of my father @realdonaldtrump who will be a great President for all Americans,” she captioned footage of him being sworn in on Instagram.

However, her brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was spotted at the event in the nation’s capital, where he told a marcher that he was “observing.”

— Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 22, 2017

Although he and his older brother Jared have been life-long Democrats, Jared will serve as a senior White House adviser to his father-in-law.