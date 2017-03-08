Donald Trump Jr. Mocks ‘SNL’ Skit, Says He’s ‘Available’

President Trump detests Saturday Night Live, but his son Donald Trump Jr. has a much different take: He wants to make a cameo.

After the latest episode mocked Don Jr. and his younger brother, Eric, on the “Weekend Update” segment, the president’s eldest son shared a photo of himself snacking on a bag of cereal, along with a cheeky message. (The cereal was significant because the show depicted Don giving his brother the same snack to keep him occupied while he handled questions about the family business.)

“Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody’s snack today (hint it might be Eric),” he joked. “Don’t tell him.”

Then Don Jr. called out cast member Mikey Day, who played him.

“PS if you ever need a Don Jr fill in I’m available and I do a much better job with the hair than Mikey,” the 39-year-old quipped.





The president’s reactions to the show’s time-honored tradition of mocking whoever happens to be in office have been decidedly less funny. He’s clearly not a fan of SNL — or Alec Baldwin‘s impression of him.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017





Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016





I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016





Incidentally, Baldwin revealed Monday that his time in a Trump wig is limited … probably.

“I think the maliciousness of this White House has people very worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, that whole impersonation,” the actor said. “I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

On Tuesday, Trump made one of his least controversial moves in office when he surprised the first group that’s toured the White House since he moved in.

View photos President Trump surprised people touring the White House. (Photo: Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images) More

The fact that he happened to turn up as they were looking at a painting of former First Lady Hillary Clinton seems like perfect fodder for SNL, no?

