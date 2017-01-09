Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep ‘Hillary Lover’ After Her Golden Globes Speech

Donald Trump quickly responded Sunday after Meryl Streep blasted the president-elect when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

The iconic actress criticized Trump on a number of issues, including immigration and allegedly making fun of a disabled newspaper reporter while he was campaigning last fall.

In a brief phone interview with The New York Times, Trump described Streep as a "Hillary lover" and said that he had not seen the speech and had not watched the awards show. He added that he was "not surprised" that the "liberal movie people" slammed him during the broadcast.

Streep made waves through social media when she echoed Hugh Laurie's comments about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association being a part of "the most vilified segments in American society right now" - Hollywood, foreigners and the press.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," Streep said. "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places."

