Donal Logue Begs Missing Child to Come Home: ‘We Love and Miss You Dearly’

Donal Logue is doing all he can to get his child home safely.

The 51-year-old actor shared a sweet throwback photo of himself with 16-year-old Jade, alongside a plea that his "sweet, beautiful soul" be returned to him.

"Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul," Logue captioned the pic. "We love and miss you dearly."

Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

Logue first revealed that Jade had gone missing on June 27 from New York's Barclays Center. He and his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, have since made several pleas for their child to come home.

In a post earlier this month, Logue begged for the safe return of his child "no questions asked."

"You may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated. It's okay. Just drop her off," he wrote. "Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me -- we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked."

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in locating Jade. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

