    Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, More Mourn Glen Campbell: ‘I Will Always Love You’

    Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, More Mourn Glen Campbell: ‘I Will Always Love You’

    Following the death of country music legend Glen Campbell on Tuesday, celebrity tributes poured in. From young pop stars like Kevin Jonas, to contemporary country heavyweights like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton and Tim McGraw, many musicians took to Twitter to pay their respects to the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer.

    Also Read: Glen Campbell, Grammy-Winning Singer, Dies at 81

    Here is what a few of them had to say:

























    Campbell’s daughter, Ashley Campbell — who is also a singer/songwriter — shared a picture of her and her father’s clasped hands with the caption, “Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”




    Glen Campbell died Tuesday due to complications with Alzheimers. He was 81 years old.

    Related stories from TheWrap:

    Glen Campbell 'Has Lost Most of His Language Skills' From Alzheimer's, Wife Says

    Glen Campbell's Wife and Kids Battling in Court Over His Alzheimer's Care

    Watch Glen Campbell's Final Concert in 'I'll Be Me' Clip (Exclusive Video)