Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, More Mourn Glen Campbell: ‘I Will Always Love You’

Following the death of country music legend Glen Campbell on Tuesday, celebrity tributes poured in. From young pop stars like Kevin Jonas, to contemporary country heavyweights like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton and Tim McGraw, many musicians took to Twitter to pay their respects to the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer.

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017











Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017











So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017











Truly sad to hearing of the passing of @GlenCampbell. What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man. Sending his family my love. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 8, 2017











Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017











Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017











I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017











#RhinestoneCowboy was playing on the radio as I first laid eyes on the NYC skyline, so many years ago. Unforgettable moment. #GlenCambell — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 8, 2017









Campbell’s daughter, Ashley Campbell — who is also a singer/songwriter — shared a picture of her and her father’s clasped hands with the caption, “Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”





Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017









Glen Campbell died Tuesday due to complications with Alzheimers. He was 81 years old.

