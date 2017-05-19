DJ Khaled Surprises and Confuses College Graduates With Performance

Talk about an entrance! On Thursday, DJ Khaled surprised the statistics class at the University of California, Berkeley by making an appearance at their graduation ceremony.

The hip-hop star and producer was introduced by Steve Stout after finishing his speech. He said, “Thank you! Congratulations, and here is your gift today.”

DJ Khaled took the stage and performed his hit song, “All I Do Is Win.” Everyone seemed stunned at first but the students eventually put their hands in the air, as the song goes.

After singing, DJ Khaled stayed onstage and gave a short speech. “This is amazing because I didn’t graduate myself, so this is the closest thing to graduation for me too.”





He also gave the class some sage advice. “They didn’t believe in me at one time in my lifetime. You see, I had to bet to bet on myself, and look at me now. I’m onstage with young kings and queens and a generation of geniuses that’s going to run the world.”

