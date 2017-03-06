DJ Khaled Brings Out Adorable Son Asahd to Introduce Ed Sheeran at iHeartRadio Awards

DJ Khaled introduced Ed Sheeran's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, and he brought along some adorable help -- his 4-month-old little boy.

"Y'all make some noise for the executive producer of my new album, Asahd Khaled, my son," the artist said as he held his super cute kid in his arms.

WATCH: DJ Khaled Says His Love for His Newborn Son is So 'Powerful' He's 'Not Tired' Despite Sleepless Nights

Khaled and his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son in October, and it looks like he's already getting used to life in the spotlight. Despite not rocking any headphones (like most young celeb kids wear at shows with huge crowds), Asahd seemed totally unfazed by the cheering and the adoration from the audience.

However, Khaled wasn't there just to show off his precious progeny. The music producer was tasked with introducing Sheeran -- who performed "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" -- and Khaled said that the 26-year-old English pop singer was the wildest partier he'd ever hung out with.

"Nobody, and I mean nobody, parties harder than this next performer. We went to Miami and we went from club to another club to another one, and another club, and another club," he recounted. "Then, after the club, we go to the studio. This man goes hard."

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Talks New Inspiration for 'Divide': 'All My Other Albums Have Been About Heartbreak'

Khaled also raved about the soulful singer's musical prowess -- praising him for charting both singles off his new album, Divide, at the same time -- though Sheeran's never shied away from talking about his crazier nights.

Earlier this week, the artist opened up to The Guardian, recounting a weird night he had with Justin Bieber that involved a dive bar, too many drinks and a golf club to the face. Check out the video below to hear more.

