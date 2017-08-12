DJ Deadmau5 Marries Girlfriend Kelly 'Grill' Fedoni — See the Adorable Photo

Deadmau5 has a new beat to spin to … wedding bells!

The Canadian record producer and DJ tied the knot with girlfriend Kelly “Grill” Fedoni on Saturday. The 36-year-old (whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman) excitedly teased the wedding on Friday and on his big day, showing off his groomsmen, bride-to-be as well as some very serious-looking pyrotechnics being tested out in a backyard.

“Everything is fine,” he posted on Instagram on Friday, showing smoke coming a stage area. Later, he showed off the streaks of fireballs coming from the smoke. “Everything is still fine,” he added.

Deadmau5 and Fedoni were clearly eschewing tradition (if the pyrotechnics didn’t already give that hint) as he also shared a photo of his bride-to-be hours before their ceremony as she sat in a makeup chair.

Deadmau5 also posted a photo of his sharp-dressed groomsmen, who all wore silver suits and silver or black ties.

The groomsmen included fellow DJ and record producer Steve Duda and Canadian HGTV host Bryan Baeumler.

Deadmau5 revealed that the couple had officially tied the knot with a photo of himself with his bride in her white dress.

“Mr. and Mrs. Grill,” he captioned the photo.

k brb getting married. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 11, 2017

i'm actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and i have to entertain guests and shit, so seeya monday. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 11, 2017

“k brb getting married,” Deadmau5 tweeted on Friday, followed by another Tweet that read, “i’m actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and i have to entertain guests and s—t, so seeya monday.”

On January 2016, Deadmau5 revealed he had secretly popped the question when he shared a picture of the real estate saleswoman wearing an engagement ring on her finger while vacationing in the Maldives with friends.