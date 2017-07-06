Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Files for Divorce From Adrian Pasdar After 17 Years of Marriage

Natalie Maines, lead singer for the Dixie Chicks, has filed for divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage, ET can confirm.

The 42-year-old musician filed a petition for divorce on June 30. Maines cited irreconcilable differences in her petition, and is asking for joint custody of the couple's children, TMZ reports.

Maines and Pasdar, who tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in June 2000, share two sons: Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, who turns 13 next week.

This is Maines' second divorce, after her first marriage to her college boyfriend, musician Michael Tarabay. The couple filed for divorce nearly two years after exchanging vows, citing irreconcilable differences.

Pasdar, who is best known for his role as Nathan Petrelli on the NBC series Heroes, met Maines in 1991 at the wedding of Maines' Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Strayer to her ex-husband, Craig Robinson.

ET has reached out to Maines and Pasdar for comment.

