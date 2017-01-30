Disturbing Video of Mischa Barton Taken Pre-Hospitalization

Mischa Barton was not in her right mind after she says someone spiked her drink with GHB … and video of the incident shows it was a dire situation.

The video — shot Thursday before she voluntarily went to the hospital — shows the 31-year-old former ‘O.C.’ star rambling, then losing her grip on her fence and falling to the ground.

Barton told People this was all a reaction to the so-called “date rape” drug — which someone dropped in her drink while she was celebrating her birthday Wednesday night.