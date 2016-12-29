Disney Star Debby Ryan Assures Fans She’s Still Alive: I’m Not Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday at the age of 84, but many thought Disney Channel star Debby Ryan had passed away instead.

So many, in fact, that the 23-year-old star of “Jessie” had to take to social media to reassure her fans that she is alive and well — and shouldn’t be confused with the star of classic Hollywood movies like “Singin’ in the Rain” and mother of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher.

“No… guys, that’s very thoughtful but it’s Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds…” Ryan tweeted early Thursday morning.

Many fans were shocked that there had been any confusion: “I honestly don’t know how how anyone could. The age difference, the resume, THE SPELLING,” read one tweet.

“Oh my… please tell me no one got confused…” tweeted another.

But sometimes there’s no stopping internet fans from sowing misinformation online.

“Omg I can’t believe that 2016 took away Debby Ryan too. Rip girl, I will always be Jessie’s #1 fan,” tweeted one user along with a picture of Ryan’s show, “Jessie.”

Omg I can't believe that 2016 took away Debby Ryan too. Rip girl, I will always be Jessie's #1 fan. ???????? pic.twitter.com/WJnhYz9KTI — shania (@sj_peralta) December 29, 2016









RIP Debby Ryan… queen of Disney Channel — michael better (@mrmeeseeksboy) December 29, 2016









Debby Ryan is dead guys ???????????????? #RIP — daniel (@Kimsbeyotch) December 29, 2016









rip debby ryan — m u f ✵ r o (@mufxro) December 29, 2016









On Wednesday, Reynolds died at the age of 84, one day after the death of her daughter.

“She’s with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said in a statement, referring to his sister, who died Tuesday morning.

The Oscar-nominated actress was hospitalized after reportedly suffering a possible stroke on Wednesday. She was rushed to a hospital at around 1 p.m. PT.

Reynolds’ daughter, the beloved actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, died on Tuesday after suffering a severe heart attack while returning to Los Angeles on a United Airlines flight from London last week.

