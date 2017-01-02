‘Disco, Disco’! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Show Off Their Dance Moves — on an Airplane Wing!

Disco, anyone?

To give a warm welcome to 2017, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick braved the cold weather of Aspen, Colorado — and danced on the wing of an airplane!

“Disco disco,” Kardashian, 37, captioned an Instagram video of herself and Disick, 33, sporting wintry clothing while showing off their dance moves on the wing of a jet.

The exes, who share three children together — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — rang in the new year with one another, along with their three kids, in Aspen’s winter wonderland.

Just two days prior to the new year, the former couple, who also spent Thanksgiving together, hit the snowy slopes of Colorado.

“Mom and Dad,” Kardashian captioned a shot of the pair sitting side-by-side on a ski lift.

In November, PEOPLE reported that the duo, who ended their nine-year relationship last July, are getting along great and are now living together again.

“For a long time, it really seemed like Kourtney was completely over Scott. She was acting very disappointed. It seemed she would never take him back. Then Scott decided to turn things around,” a source said of Disick’s decision to change his behavior. “It was like he finally realized that he needed his family. For the past few months, Scott has been amazing. He isn’t sober, but very well behaved. He has shown Kourtney that she and the kids are his number one priority.”



