Diplo Fires Back Over Katy Perry’s Low Bedroom Score: ‘I Don’t Even Remember Having Sex’

Katy Perry sat down with James Corden on Sunday during her weekend-long livestream and ranked the bedroom skills of three of her famous boyfriends: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. Unfortunately, the Major Lazer and Jack Ü powerhouse came in at the bottom of her list.

Though that doesn’t automatically mean he’s bad — Perry, 32, admitted that they were “all amazing lovers” — losing out to Mayer and Bloom appears to have stung the producer, who served some truly awesome shade on Twitter.

Commenting on a tweet from Thump sharing an article on Perry’s ranking, he wrote, “I don’t even remember having sex.” Where’s the fire emoji for that burn, Diplo?

I don't even remember having sex — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

The EDM star seemingly has a sense of humor about the whole thing though, following up his tweet by sharing a photo of himself dangling from a lighting rig at a festival. “I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics,” he wrote, complete with a “third place” emoji.

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

The “Roar” singer dated Diplo, 38, briefly in 2014, having first gotten close at that year’s Coachella festival.

Perry gave fans a close look at her life in a live stream while promoting the release of her brand new “purposeful pop” album Witness.

Holed up in a Los Angeles residence, the star showed off everything from meditation and yoga classes to dance parties and evening sleeps.

During Sunday’s livestream, Perry revealed during a glam session with YouTube star Patrick Starrr that her former lovers could attest to her skills in one special area — making sandwiches.