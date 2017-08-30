What a Difference 8 Years Makes: Kim Kardashian Says She's the 'Biggest Taylor Swift Fan' in 2009 Video

Before there was a snake emoji-filled feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, there was admiration — at least from one party.

“I love Taylor Swift, I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” Kardashian said during her red carpet interview, adding that her “number one song” on her iPod was Swift’s 2008 single, “Love Story.”

Back in 2009, Kardashian had not been dating now-husband Kanye West so there were no signs of bad blood between her and Swift. Since Kim and Kanye later married, the rapper’s past becomes important to Kim’s future. And that time Kanye grabbed the mic from Taylor’s hands during her 2009 VMAs acceptance speech is the root of so much more.

Fast forward to present day, Kardashian and Swift’s complicated relationship has been making headlines, especially after Kim released footage of Taylor and Kanye’s phone call about those “Famous” lyrics, as well as Taylor’s supposed rebuttal in the form of her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Blast from the past! Back in 2009, Kim Kardashian proclaims she was Taylor Swift's "biggest fan." pic.twitter.com/RyBgeiyWqj — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 30, 2017

Then last summer, Swift and the West’s complicated relationship exploded after Kardashian West leaked a phone call between her husband and the saying that the reality star claimed proved Swift had approved of the rapper’s lyrics about her.

Though Taylor’s latest song sent shockwaves around the world, the Wests aren’t losing any sleep over the record-breaking single.

“Kim and Kanye don’t care about Taylor’s new music,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family.”