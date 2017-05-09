Diddy Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Chef Who Claims She Had to ‘Serve Him a Post-Coital Meal’

A woman who used to work as a chef for Sean “Diddy” Combs claims she was tasked with serving the music mogul post-sex meals while he was naked, and was eventually fired for complaining about it, according to court docs obtained by PEOPLE.

In a new lawsuit filed Monday, Cindy Rueda claims she was first hired to be a weekend chef for Combs in January of 2015. She says that in September of 2015, she was upped to a full-time role and even began traveling with Combs, often for weeks at a time.

Rueda claims she complained to Stacy Friend, the estate director for Combs’ estate, about the work conditions. Among her complaints, Rueda claims she was “regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

On some occasions, Rueda claims, she would enter the room to find “Mr. Combs was naked and [he] made comments about his body” and asked Rueda if “she was attracted to or liked his naked body.”

A rep for Combs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rueda claims that after she complained about the alleged incidents, she was “lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated.” She claims she was eventually let go on May 8, 2016, exactly one year before she filed her lawsuit.

Rueda is suing for sexual harassment, hostile work environment and a number of other workplace-related claims. She is seeking unspecified damages.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com