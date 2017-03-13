Diddy and the Brooklyn Nets Honor the Notorious B.I.G.: ‘There’d Be No Biggie Without Brooklyn’

Last night the New York City borough of Brooklyn honored the late Notorious B.I.G. during a Nets basketball game, dubbing it “Biggie Night.” The rapper, who was a native of Brooklyn, was fatally shot 20 years ago. Diddy, along with members of the Bad Boy family including Faith Evans, Lil Kim as well as Biggie’s mom and children, were all in attendance.

Diddy addressed the crowd at Barclays Center. Instead of asking for a moment of silence, the mogul asked for 10 seconds of Brooklyn noise … and obviously the crowd went wild.

Brett Yormark, the CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, said, “Biggie’s music played a major role in positioning Brooklyn at the forefront of the music industry, and … we will celebrate his enduring legacy.”

The Bad Boy family feels the same about Brooklyn. Diddy said, “There would be no Biggie without Brooklyn.”

Barclays then revealed a permanent banner honoring the late rapper’s legacy. The banner features the No. 72, which represents the year Biggie was born, and one of his most famous lyrics, “Spread love/It’s the Brooklyn way.”

